2021 Subaru WRX Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/429.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|WRX Sport Package - 17" Wheels
|+$2,914
|Popular Package #3
|+$1,070
|Popular Package #2
|+$917
|Popular Package #1
|+$843
|WRX Short Throw Shifter Package
|+$611
|Standard Model
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|STI Shift Knob
|+$185
|All Weather Floor Liners
|+$132
|Kicker Tweeter Kit
|+$152
|Sunshade
|+$76
|Center Armrest Extension - Black
|+$159
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|+$359
|Cargo Tray
|+$121
|Kicker Speaker Upgrade
|+$328
|Footwell Illumination Kit Blue
|+$207
|Side Sill Plates
|+$162
|Footwell Illumination Kit Red
|+$207
|LED Map and Dome Light Upgrade
|+$101
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|+$239
|Cargo Net
|+$82
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trim
|+$227
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|+$268
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - Pure Red
|+$199
|Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheels
|+$82
|Fixed Crossbar Set
|+$201
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$122
|Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set
|+$256
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$268
|Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearl
|+$268
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$158
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$158
|Door Edge Guards - Pure Red
|+$158
|Body Side Molding - Pure Red
|+$268
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$268
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$268
|Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearl
|+$268
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$158
|Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl
|+$158
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$158
|Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearl
|+$158
|Fog Light Kit
|+$393
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - WR Blue Pearl
|+$199
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$199
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - Lapis Blue Pearl
|+$199
|Vortex Generator
|+$107
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$199
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$199
|Aero Rear Splash Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$199
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3294 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|108.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|Length
|180.9 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/45R W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
