2021 Subaru WRX Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
WRX Sport Package - 17" Wheels +$2,914
Popular Package #3 +$1,070
Popular Package #2 +$917
Popular Package #1 +$843
WRX Short Throw Shifter Package +$611
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
STI Shift Knob +$185
All Weather Floor Liners +$132
Kicker Tweeter Kit +$152
Sunshade +$76
Center Armrest Extension - Black +$159
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$359
Cargo Tray +$121
Kicker Speaker Upgrade +$328
Footwell Illumination Kit Blue +$207
Side Sill Plates +$162
Footwell Illumination Kit Red +$207
LED Map and Dome Light Upgrade +$101
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$239
Cargo Net +$82
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trim +$227
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$268
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Pure Red +$199
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheels +$82
Fixed Crossbar Set +$201
Rear Bumper Applique +$122
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$256
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$268
Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearl +$268
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$158
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$158
Door Edge Guards - Pure Red +$158
Body Side Molding - Pure Red +$268
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$268
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$268
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearl +$268
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$158
Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl +$158
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$158
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearl +$158
Fog Light Kit +$393
Aero Rear Splash Guards - WR Blue Pearl +$199
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$199
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Lapis Blue Pearl +$199
Vortex Generator +$107
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$199
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$199
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$199
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
EPA interior volume108.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.1 in.
Length180.9 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Checkered, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
