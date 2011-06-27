2021 Subaru WRX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 04/30/2021
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 04/30/2021
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 06/11/2018
- End
- 04/30/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 06/11/2018
- End
- 04/30/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 04/30/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 48 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.49% 36 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.49% 24 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.49% 60 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.49% 63 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.49% 72 04/01/2021 04/30/2021
All 2021 Subaru WRX Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available