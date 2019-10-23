2020 Subaru WRX Review

The Subaru WRX may have its roots in the speedy world of rally racing, where roads can change from dirt to gravel to asphalt in a single run, but today's WRX is also a fast and legitimate family car with a roomy interior, good visibility and comfortable seats. Vestiges of the 2020 Subaru WRX's rally roots are found in the standard all-wheel-drive system and its small but powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine. While these tools help rally racers handle different road surfaces and speed away from corners, their real-life application will prove useful for drivers in wet climates or threading city traffic. Drivers will find the standard 268-horsepower WRX comfortable and commuter-friendly — it's even available with a continuously variable automatic transmission and a suite of advanced driver safety aids — while the 310-hp WRX STI is for purists only. You can still drive it on the street every day, but its stiff suspension and lack of an automatic transmission limit its appeal. For 2020, the WRX adds a few small, fresh details. The STI trim gets a subtle, new front-end look and now comes standard with keyless entry and push-button start. The standard WRX, meanwhile, adds welcome lighting to its feature set. It's worth noting that an all-new next-generation WRX is expected for the 2021 model year. While the WRX models aren't as quiet or refined as their competitors, you won't find sport sedans with more power and all-wheel drive for less money. But there are some competitors worth considering. The Honda Civic Si and Type R, as well as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, offer superior fuel economy and quieter, nicer interiors. The recently redesigned Hyundai Veloster is worth a look. Or if you want to go a slightly different direction, the Dodge Charger is a roomy sedan with robust V6 or V8 engine power.

The WRX STI is packed with performance but requires finesse in casual use. Pulling away from a stop might feel underwhelming until the turbo boost kicks in, but the STI still covers 0-60 mph in a quick 5.5 seconds. Smoothly braking and accelerating take some time to figure out, even for drivers with plenty of manual-transmission experience. This issue is less pronounced in the standard WRX models, and it further reinforces the STI's reputation as an uncompromising high-performance sedan.



On the other hand, the steering feels accurate and precise, with just the right effort and resistance. And the STI's taut suspension makes it one of the most nimble cars on the road.

How does it drive? 8.0

The high-performance compact sedan segment isn't brimming with plush, comfortable choices, and the WRX STI is more punishing than most. Its aggressive suspension tuning works great on the track but delivers a stiff, firm ride in daily driving. Feeling bumps on the road is characteristic of STI trims. But the regular WRX remains sporty and is far more forgiving.



Given its mission as a lightweight performance car, there's not much heavy sound-deadening material inside the STI's body panels. An abundance of interior noise dominates the driving experience. The supportive Recaro sport seats are a high point, though, and the rear seats are similarly firm and well-padded.

How comfortable is it? 6.0

How’s the interior? 8.0

Several of the WRX STI's main competitors are hatchbacks, but that doesn't detract from the Subaru's roominess. There's plenty of head- and legroom up front and for anyone shorter than 6 feet in the back. For a compact sedan, it offers excellent space and impressive outward visibility. The low dash and hood and slim side pillars make it easy to see ahead and around turns.



It's similarly easy to dial in a comfortable, commanding driving position thanks to a height-adjustable seat and a steering wheel with a broad range of adjustments. The long rear side windows also make for safe lane changes, even without the blind-spot warning system. It's easy to feel confident flinging around the STI at speed.

How’s the tech? 5.5

The STI's 7-inch touchscreen is an improvement over earlier iterations, but it still feels dated compared to the newer displays and infotainment systems in rivals. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — standard from 2019 — offer a workaround for iPhone and Android users. You'll want it since we found the native Starlink system prone to multiple episodes of random disconnections, failures to connect, and an odd habit of being unable to distinguish between wireless Bluetooth or wired USB connections.



Voice controls are similarly a mixed bag, requiring careful enunciation, which can be affected by road noise. Audio quality is poor and starts to distort as you increase the volume past 75%.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The WRX STI is a sedan among hatchback competitors, making it less versatile than rivals such as the Honda Civic Type R and the Volkswagen Golf R. There's enough room (12 cubic feet) for a few suitcases in the trunk, and a low, wide opening makes it easy to load cargo. The rear seats also fold down for more flexibility, but matching hatchback models offer twice the cargo capacity.



Small-item storage is acceptable, with enough room in the center console bin for a couple of plus-size phones. The cupholders are too shallow to be of any real use. The STI offers good space for child seats, though, with easily accessed anchor points and room enough for large rear-facing car seats.

How economical is it? 5.5

The EPA rates the WRX STI at 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway), well below the Volkswagen Golf R (24 combined). It averaged an underwhelming 19.7 mpg on our highway-heavy 116-mile evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 6.5

Subarus typically offer good value, but the STI's price tag is hard to swallow when you compare its standard and optional equipment with rivals. There's also a lot of hard plastic in a car that costs nearly $40,000 as tested. Some nice faux suede surfaces and optional Recaro seats class things up a bit, but you're paying for performance here, not luxury.



The fuel economy is not particularly impressive, with an EPA rating of 19 mpg combined. We got just a bit better than that (19.7 mpg) in our testing. Warranty coverage, too, is merely average but does include a three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

Wildcard 8.0

The WRX STI can make any drive fun, whether running errands around town, taking a road trip, or racing around tight turns on back roads. It's also a blast to jump on the accelerator and hear the turbo four-cylinder engine work its magic. Capable and stable on wet roads, it's one of the few high-performance sedans that you can also use for winter sports fun.



The stiff ride can get tiresome quickly, however, especially for passengers. Even experienced drivers will need to adjust to the STI's sensitive clutch engagement and aggressive braking. For many drivers, the STI's combination of price, power, and ability to upgrade and modify will outweigh these trade-offs.

Which WRX does Edmunds recommend?

The high-performance STI sure looks good on paper. But its high-strung engine, harsh suspension and manual-transmission-only configuration mean it's best left to hardcore enthusiasts. For everyone else, the WRX Premium is a better place to start. It comes with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and can be optioned with additional performance and safety features.

2020 Subaru WRX models

The 2020 Subaru WRX is a five-passenger sedan offered in five standard trim levels (base, Premium, Limited, STI and STI Limited).