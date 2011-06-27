  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru WRX
  4. Used 2018 Subaru WRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Subaru WRX Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,795
See WRX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Popular Package #1yes
EyeSight + Navigation System + Audio w/ Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,795
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,795
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Center Armrest Extension - Blackyes
Footwell Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Net - Rearyes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Kicker Tweeter Kityes
Kicker Speaker Upgradeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Footwell Illumination Kit Redyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,795
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Door Edge Guard WR Blueyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Whiteyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Blackyes
Body Side Molding Kit Pure Redyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero WR Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Dark Grayyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Pure Redyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trimyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Lapis Blueyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit WR Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Vortex Generatoryes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Edge Guard Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Pure Redyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Exterior Colors
  • Pure Red
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,795
245/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See WRX Inventory

Related Used 2018 Subaru WRX Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles