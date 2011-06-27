  1. Home
Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Model - WRX Limitedyes
STI Short Throw Shifter Packageyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Net - Trunk Rearyes
STI Leather Aluminum Shift Knob (6MT)yes
Footwell Illumination Kit Blueyes
Sunshadeyes
Floor Mats, All Weatheryes
Cargo Trayyes
Center Armrest Extension - Off Blackyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
120V Power Outletyes
STI Duracon Shift Knob (6MT)yes
Footwell Illumination Kit Redyes
STI Short Throw Shifter (STI)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Grayyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Whiteyes
Body Side Molding Kit Pure Redyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding Kit WR Blue Pearlyes
Vortex Generatoryes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Ice Silveryes
Wheel Locks - Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Side Molding Kit Lapis Blueyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Crystal Blackyes
SPT Carbon Fiber Trunk Trimyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Perimeter Alarm (Shock Sensor)yes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silveryes
Measurements
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
