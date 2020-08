Dulles Subaru - Leesburg / Virginia

Located 6 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Baja Turbo, 2.5L DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportshift, Obsidian Black Pearl Onyx Metallic. 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo 2.5L DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged AWD Obsidian Black Pearl Onyx Metallic Clean CARFAX. Dulles Motor Cars offers a 3 Month/ 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BT63C255100051

Stock: DX30385A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020