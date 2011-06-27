Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca SUV Consumer Reviews

Excellent quality; average look olegs , 04/20/2011 25 of 29 people found this review helpful This is our second Tribeca. The first 2006 was an attractive looker with distinctive Alfa Romeo front but was lacking the performance. The new 2011 is a complete opposite. Average Pacifica like look with improved power and excellent track on quality and reliability. This is the only SUV that we'll trust on our trips to skiing resorts. Nobody can bit Tribecas handling in a nasty winter storm, especially with a set of dedicated winter tires. We also like the fact that it is Japanese made but assembled in USA. You have both: Japanese superior engineering and outstanding American quality. Report Abuse

2011 Tribeca Still Rocks in 2019 Tom , 08/17/2019 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Here in 2019 we still can't find a reason to trade this beauty in. Granted ours only has 41,000 miles and runs like new, but it still offers us everything we want; and we don't have to deal with a bunch of unwanted "millennial tech" gadgets. Very powerful, extremely comfortable, and always reliable. Has all the options we would want. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The big persons Subaru The DayWaster , 05/24/2018 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Legroom in the back two rows are limited. Third row seating is a joke. I've had 7 Subarus and this is the first one that I fit in. Great vehicle overall. 160,000 miles and drives and looks like it did the day I got it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value

An SUV that handles like a sports car. M. , 11/17/2010 47 of 164 people found this review helpful The 2011 Tribeca incorporates the exceptional comfort and feature set of a true luxury car, but with a surprisingly low center of gravity and handling ability of a sports car. It is the most quiet and comfortable SUV I have yet driven, and although the suspension is sufficiently soft to absorb virtually all bumps in the road, it by no means sacrifices control or handling. When the all wheel drive is factored in, the handling can only be be described as phenomenal. The 3.6L aluminum flat six cylinder engine, paired with the five forward speed automatic transmission, supplies head-snapping torque, while the 256 horsepower performance provides amazing acceleration.