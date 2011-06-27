  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Tribeca SUV Consumer Reviews

5 reviews
Excellent quality; average look

olegs, 04/20/2011
25 of 29 people found this review helpful

This is our second Tribeca. The first 2006 was an attractive looker with distinctive Alfa Romeo front but was lacking the performance. The new 2011 is a complete opposite. Average Pacifica like look with improved power and excellent track on quality and reliability. This is the only SUV that we'll trust on our trips to skiing resorts. Nobody can bit Tribecas handling in a nasty winter storm, especially with a set of dedicated winter tires. We also like the fact that it is Japanese made but assembled in USA. You have both: Japanese superior engineering and outstanding American quality.

2011 Tribeca Still Rocks in 2019

Tom, 08/17/2019
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Here in 2019 we still can't find a reason to trade this beauty in. Granted ours only has 41,000 miles and runs like new, but it still offers us everything we want; and we don't have to deal with a bunch of unwanted "millennial tech" gadgets. Very powerful, extremely comfortable, and always reliable. Has all the options we would want.

The big persons Subaru

The DayWaster, 05/24/2018
3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Legroom in the back two rows are limited. Third row seating is a joke. I've had 7 Subarus and this is the first one that I fit in. Great vehicle overall. 160,000 miles and drives and looks like it did the day I got it.

An SUV that handles like a sports car.

M., 11/17/2010
47 of 164 people found this review helpful

The 2011 Tribeca incorporates the exceptional comfort and feature set of a true luxury car, but with a surprisingly low center of gravity and handling ability of a sports car. It is the most quiet and comfortable SUV I have yet driven, and although the suspension is sufficiently soft to absorb virtually all bumps in the road, it by no means sacrifices control or handling. When the all wheel drive is factored in, the handling can only be be described as phenomenal. The 3.6L aluminum flat six cylinder engine, paired with the five forward speed automatic transmission, supplies head-snapping torque, while the 256 horsepower performance provides amazing acceleration.

Comfortable and safe

Robson Braga, 05/06/2020
3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just bought a 2011 Subaru Tribeca Premium, with 100k miles. This one is very proper, all the maintenance was did right and the vehicle is very sharp. I find it very comfortable, stylish and safe, because of the Subaru's AWD System. I love the fact that even having a third row, there's still some considerable cargo room. The engine is very powerful, although it has poor gas mileage. Actually, that's the only thing I have to complain about the car, poor gas mileage, but, come on, it's a 6 cylinder engine with continuous AWD. In terms of style, for me, it's far pleasant than the 2011 Honda Pilot or the 2011 Toyota Highlander. Anyways, I have no idea why people don't like this mid-size crossover.

