Used 1997 Subaru SVX Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 SVX
4.5
4 reviews
Nice looking car!

Car guy., 05/15/2009
I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.

I own two SVX's

Rich, 06/01/2006
Buy and hold. These cars will put my grandkids through college and they are fun to drive. Only 640 97's sold in the US.

quality car

drivemusicnow, 10/16/2002
This is a great car. Everything from the automatic climate control to the 230 horsepower engine make this car a quality ride. While parts are slightly more expensive then most, it is a well built AWD car that screams excitment

Best Car

Booye, 10/06/2003
This is the second SVX I have owned, and it is a total shame that Subaru stopped making this car. It has been excellent in every way. It has had no service needs other than scheduled service, is incredibly powerful and is great for merging onto the highways, yet for such power gets good gas mileage about 26.5 on the highway and 23.5 in town. I will never sell the car, I intend to keep it as a fun toy and hope that as it ages I can get parts. It handles like a dream and makes me feel safe on the road. It is best for smaller people, tall ones feel slightly cramped for head height but not leg room. If you can get your hands on a used one, you will never let it go.

