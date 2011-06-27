Used 1997 Subaru SVX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nice looking car!
I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.
I own two SVX's
Buy and hold. These cars will put my grandkids through college and they are fun to drive. Only 640 97's sold in the US.
quality car
This is a great car. Everything from the automatic climate control to the 230 horsepower engine make this car a quality ride. While parts are slightly more expensive then most, it is a well built AWD car that screams excitment
Best Car
This is the second SVX I have owned, and it is a total shame that Subaru stopped making this car. It has been excellent in every way. It has had no service needs other than scheduled service, is incredibly powerful and is great for merging onto the highways, yet for such power gets good gas mileage about 26.5 on the highway and 23.5 in town. I will never sell the car, I intend to keep it as a fun toy and hope that as it ages I can get parts. It handles like a dream and makes me feel safe on the road. It is best for smaller people, tall ones feel slightly cramped for head height but not leg room. If you can get your hands on a used one, you will never let it go.
Sponsored cars related to the SVX
Related Used 1997 Subaru SVX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner