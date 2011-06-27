Used 1992 Subaru SVX LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque224 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.2 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Silver
  • Ebony
  • Dark Teal
  • Pearl White
  • Claret
