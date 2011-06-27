Used 1992 Subaru SVX Coupe Consumer Reviews

Svx....sweetest car ever made. girlofthenorth , 09/15/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is awesome, I live in an area of over 150,000 people and never see another one! People always stare and ask what it is... haha. I love this car, it's super fast, but bad tranny:( too bad they didn't make them 5 speed. Auto tranny is poor and expensive to fix. $1400 for a tranny overhaul at around 120k miles. Engine is quiet, never burns oil. Brakes seem a little weak even after replacing things, still squeak. Rear wheel bearings seem to be a common issue on all Subarus I've heard of. AWD is sweet as hell though. Don't want to get rid of this car ever! Report Abuse

Fell in love at first sight ron193 , 03/26/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Take off feels like an American luxury V8, except it's awd so no tires slip. You'll get complements "what kind of car is that" question. I love the asymmetric mag wheels (L/R are different) which adds to uniqueness. It's a heavy and wide car, slalom like bends gets the car leaning like a boat, but it still grips. Great city driver if you don't mind the 6cyl mileage, great hwy cruiser. Braking is mediocre for car of this weight and pwr. Only problems were creaky dashboard (known to Subaru) and weak Tranny, which died after I traded it in. I'd taken it on fishing trip & even minor offroad (by accident) stoped when tranny temp light turned on. I'd buy this car again if possible.

great car except for tranny ozzy1 , 10/20/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Loved to drive the car, but had to put in 4 transmissions in the 9 years I owned it (bought it new in '92) Yes 4 trannys. Two were under warantee, but the last two were my expense and at over $3K...yikes. Got rid when it went again. I did not drive it hard either. CV boots go every year as well and tough to keep in allignment. With all that said, I would still be driving it if it were not for the tranny, as this was a great car to drive.

Definitely a different drive Xodi-SVX , 06/06/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my Subaru SVX back in May of '04 and have never looked back. This car is completely different from every other car on the road. Its rare to see another one, and quite honestly, owning one is like having a membership into a cult of sorts. The 3.3 liter Boxer H-6 engine definitely puts out the power to the wheels, which happens to be all wheel drive. Coupled with independent ABS on each disc (Yes, four discs, not two discs and two drums), this car will get you up to speed and back to a halt in no time flat. And if you're not sold on it yet, here is another tidbit. When you floor it, a green light on the dash displays POWER. Such a rush to drive.