Used 1992 Subaru SVX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Svx....sweetest car ever made.
This car is awesome, I live in an area of over 150,000 people and never see another one! People always stare and ask what it is... haha. I love this car, it's super fast, but bad tranny:( too bad they didn't make them 5 speed. Auto tranny is poor and expensive to fix. $1400 for a tranny overhaul at around 120k miles. Engine is quiet, never burns oil. Brakes seem a little weak even after replacing things, still squeak. Rear wheel bearings seem to be a common issue on all Subarus I've heard of. AWD is sweet as hell though. Don't want to get rid of this car ever!
Fell in love at first sight
Take off feels like an American luxury V8, except it's awd so no tires slip. You'll get complements "what kind of car is that" question. I love the asymmetric mag wheels (L/R are different) which adds to uniqueness. It's a heavy and wide car, slalom like bends gets the car leaning like a boat, but it still grips. Great city driver if you don't mind the 6cyl mileage, great hwy cruiser. Braking is mediocre for car of this weight and pwr. Only problems were creaky dashboard (known to Subaru) and weak Tranny, which died after I traded it in. I'd taken it on fishing trip & even minor offroad (by accident) stoped when tranny temp light turned on. I'd buy this car again if possible.
great car except for tranny
Loved to drive the car, but had to put in 4 transmissions in the 9 years I owned it (bought it new in '92) Yes 4 trannys. Two were under warantee, but the last two were my expense and at over $3K...yikes. Got rid when it went again. I did not drive it hard either. CV boots go every year as well and tough to keep in allignment. With all that said, I would still be driving it if it were not for the tranny, as this was a great car to drive.
Definitely a different drive
I purchased my Subaru SVX back in May of '04 and have never looked back. This car is completely different from every other car on the road. Its rare to see another one, and quite honestly, owning one is like having a membership into a cult of sorts. The 3.3 liter Boxer H-6 engine definitely puts out the power to the wheels, which happens to be all wheel drive. Coupled with independent ABS on each disc (Yes, four discs, not two discs and two drums), this car will get you up to speed and back to a halt in no time flat. And if you're not sold on it yet, here is another tidbit. When you floor it, a green light on the dash displays POWER. Such a rush to drive.
Review of 1992 Subaru SVX
My SVX has been a relatively reliable and fun-to-drive sport car. I have always been particularly impressed with the "quiet and smooth powerfulness" of the engine. It has always ridden well. I continually get questions and compliments relative to its sleek and "split window" exterior design. I believe its weakest design feature is the transmission. I have had it rebuilt one time, and I have heard that this is not unusual for this car. Also, I have found that parts are very expensive, and gas mileage is not good. I would say that it is an excellent buy right now for someone who wants a luxury style sport car at a less than $3,000 price tag.
Sponsored cars related to the SVX
Related Used 1992 Subaru SVX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner