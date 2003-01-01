Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Solterra Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Solterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
Battery capacity72.8 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower215 hp
Torque249 lb-ft
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
EPA interior volume124.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Curb weight4,365 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Elemental Red Pearl
  • Smoked Carbon
  • Cosmic White Pearl
  • Galactic Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
Full wheel coversyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R18 103V tiresyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liners +$176
Cargo Tray +$141
Cargo Net +$76
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Elemental Red Pearl +$185
Accessory Activity Mount +$499
Door Edge Guards - Smoked Carbon +$185
Door Edge Guards - Cosmic White Pearl +$185
Cargo Cover +$335
Door Edge Guards - Galactic Black +$185
