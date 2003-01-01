2023 Subaru Solterra Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,995
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Battery capacity
|72.8 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|215 hp
|Torque
|249 lb-ft
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|124.7 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.0 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4,365 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|Full wheel covers
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/60R18 103V tires
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$176
|Cargo Tray
|+$141
|Cargo Net
|+$76
|Exterior Options
|Door Edge Guards - Elemental Red Pearl
|+$185
|Accessory Activity Mount
|+$499
|Door Edge Guards - Smoked Carbon
|+$185
|Door Edge Guards - Cosmic White Pearl
|+$185
|Cargo Cover
|+$335
|Door Edge Guards - Galactic Black
|+$185
