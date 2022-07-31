Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness XT Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,445
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG21/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)388.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 L
CylindersFlat 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower260 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length191.3 in.
Overall width with mirrors82.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.6 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheelbase108.1 in.
EPA interior volume141.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Curb weight3,934 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Geyser Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray StarTex, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear hip room54.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Heatedyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front and rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
225/65R T tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Packages
Wilderness Package +$1,075
Optional Package +$1,845
Standard Model +$0
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$79
Carpeted Floor Mats +$132
Cargo Cover +$98
Rear Seatback Protector +$153
Cargo Separator +$427
Footwell Illumination Kit +$244
Wireless Charger +$344
CD Player +$399
Windshield Sunshade +$76
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$188
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$101
Exterior Graphics - Side - Anodized Copper +$160
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$188
Door Edge Guards - Geyser Blue +$188
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$188
Trailer Hitch and Trailer Hitch Fascia Panel +$683
Splash Guards - Wilderness +$195
Body Side Molding - Geyser Blue +$305
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$305
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic +$305
Exterior Graphics - Side Rear Window - Anodized Copper +$115
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$305
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$284
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$305
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$305
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallic +$188
Door Scuff Protectors +$179
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$188
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lighting +$285
