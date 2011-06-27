2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|407.0/481.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Optional Package
|+$1,845
|Standard Model
|yes
|Wilderness Package
|+$1,022
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear view camera
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$132
|CD Player
|+$399
|Wireless Charger
|+$292
|Cargo Cover
|+$98
|Rear Seatback Protector
|+$122
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$239
|Cargo Separator
|+$423
|LED Upgrade - Dome Light
|+$50
|Cargo Net
|+$79
|Sunshade
|+$76
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|heated
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness - Autumn Green Metallic
|+$173
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness - Geyser Blue
|+$173
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$173
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$173
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$82
|Door Cladding
|+$199
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|+$298
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black
|+$258
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lighting
|+$273
|Splash Guards - Wilderness
|+$187
|Trailer Hitch and Trailer Hitch Fascia Panel
|+$614
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness - Crystal Black Silica
|+$173
|Door Scuff Protectors
|+$175
|Body Side Molding - Geyser Blue
|+$298
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness - Crystal White Pearl
|+$173
|Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic
|+$298
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$298
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$298
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$298
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3929 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|141.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.5 in.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|Length
|191.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|225/65R T tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
