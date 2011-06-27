  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. 2022 Subaru Outback
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Subaru Outback Limited Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/610.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Tech Package 3 +$986
Tech Package 2 +$937
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2 +$925
Optional Package +$2,045
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kit +$322
CD Player +$399
Cargo Cover +$98
Rear Seatback Protector +$122
Cargo Separator +$423
LED Upgrade - Dome Light +$50
Cargo Net +$79
Sunshade +$76
Wireless Charger +$292
Footwell Illumination Kit +$239
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
heatedyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearl +$173
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearl +$173
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearl +$298
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearl +$298
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$258
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lighting +$273
Door Scuff Protectors +$175
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic +$298
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$298
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$173
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl +$298
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$298
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl +$173
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$298
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallic +$173
Body Side Molding - Brilliant Bronze Metallic +$298
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$173
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$173
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$173
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallic +$173
Rear Bumper Cover +$161
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$298
Sport Grille +$459
Trailer Hitch +$550
Rear Gate Trim - Chrome +$213
Splash Guards +$187
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3730 lbs.
EPA interior volume141.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
Length191.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Other models