2021 Subaru Outback Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Tech Package 2yes
Tech Package 3yes
Standard Modelyes
Optional Packageyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,595
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,595
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,595
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
CD Playeryes
Sunshadeyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,595
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,595
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallicyes
Sport Grilleyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallicyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Scuff Protectorsyes
Rear Gate Trim - Chromeyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Brilliant Bronze Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Maximum cargo capacity75.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume141.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Exterior Colors
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Slate Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

