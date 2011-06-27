  1. Home
2021 Subaru Outback Touring XT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,945
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,945
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,945
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,945
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,945
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Splash Guardsyes
Sport Grille - Turboyes
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallicyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Scuff Protectorsyes
Rear Gate Trim - Chromeyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Maximum cargo capacity75.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3937 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume139.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,945
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Java Brown Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,945
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

