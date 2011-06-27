  1. Home
2021 Subaru Outback Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Popular Package #1yes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming HL Mirrorsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,795
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,795
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,795
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
CD Playeryes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Remote Engine Starter - Key Startyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Rockford Fosgate and Tweetersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Light Kityes
Splash Guardsyes
Sport Grilleyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Scuff Protectorsyes
Rear Gate Trim - Chromeyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Maximum cargo capacity75.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3634 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume141.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,795
225/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

