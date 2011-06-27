2020 Subaru Outback Deals, Incentives & Rebates
$500 Military for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
$500 Military for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
Military for Lease Requirements and Restrictions:
Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS
Military for Retail Requirements and Restrictions:
Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS
Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 24 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 36 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 63 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0.9% 72 08/01/2020 09/01/2020
