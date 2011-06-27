  1. Home
2020 Subaru Outback Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited

Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

  • Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    06/11/2018
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    06/11/2018
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Subaru Motor Finance.

    0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 63 months at $15.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.27 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%2408/01/202009/01/2020
    0%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    0%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    0%6008/01/202009/01/2020
    0%6308/01/202009/01/2020
    0.9%7208/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Subaru Outback Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Touring XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Onyx Edition XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
