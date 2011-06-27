  1. Home
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,345
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Popular Package #1yes
Protection Package #1yes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Standard Modelyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,345
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,345
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Cargo Net - Rear Seatbackyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Separatoryes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,345
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors w/Approach Lightyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallicyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Tungsten Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Edge Guards - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Maximum cargo capacity73.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,345
225/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

