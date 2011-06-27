  1. Home
2019 Subaru Outback Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Premium

2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

  • Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard as well as veterans and retirees within 12 months of the date of separation may receive and additional discount towards purchase or lease. Eligible Vehicles: New Subaru vehicles x2013 not previously reported sold. Sale Types A, C, L only. Excluding: WRX STI model codes JUS, JUV, JUW & BRZ tS

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    06/11/2018
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2019 Subaru Outback Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
