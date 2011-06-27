  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,995
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,995
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Standard Model - 2.5i Premiumyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Protection Package 1yes
Popular Package 2yes
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gate + High Beam Assistyes
Popular Package 1yes
Moonroof Package + Power Rear Gateyes
Eyesight + Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gate + High Beam Assist + Moonroof Package + Navigation Systemyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,995
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Net - Rear Seatbackyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Compartment Separatoryes
LED Upgrade- Map and Dome Lightsyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Door Edge Guards- Dark Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards- Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallicyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Twilight Blue Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards- Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards- Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards- Twilight Blue Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards- Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Edge Guards- Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards- Crimson Red Pearlyes
Wheel Locks- Alloyyes
Door Edge Guards- Tungsten Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Maximum cargo capacity73.3 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,995
225/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles