Used 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Standard Model - 2.5i Limited / 3.6R Limitedyes
Exterior Blind Spot Detection, Interior Mirrorsyes
Protection Package #2yes
Protection Package #1yes
Popular Package #5yes
Popular Package #4yes
Moonroof Package + Keyless Access & Start + Navigation System + EyeSightyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Outlet - 120Vyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
All Weather Matsyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compassyes
Compartment Separatoryes
Cargo Net Rearyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Net Rear of Seatyes
Sun Shadeyes
Security Shock Sensoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror Kit w/Approach Lightingyes
Bumper Cover Rear (Rear)yes
Body Side Molding Kit - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit - Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Carbide Greyyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror Kit w/Blind Spot Detectionyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Aluminum Wheels)yes
Trailer Hitchyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Crystal White Pearlyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Remote Engine Starter - Key Startyes
Remote Engine Starter - Push Button Startyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Twilight Blue Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Tungsten Metallicyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73.3 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black Leather, leather
  • Warm Ivory Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
