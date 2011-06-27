Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV Features & Specs
|Overview
See Outback Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|444.0/555.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Popular Package #1A
|yes
|Illumination Package #1
|yes
|Utility Package
|yes
|Side Sill Plates Package
|yes
|Popular Package #3
|yes
|Base Model
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Rear Seat Back Cargo Net
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Anti-Slip Mat
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Cloth
|yes
|Interior Illumination Kit
|yes
|Tweeter Kit
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Mobile Internet
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Cloth
|yes
|Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STI
|yes
|Illumination Package #2
|yes
|Rear Cargo Net
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|16" Aluminum Wheel Set
|yes
|Front Bumper Underguard
|yes
|Rear Bumper Underguard
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)
|yes
|Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|Puddle Lights
|yes
|Popular Package #1B
|yes
|Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Fog Lamp Kit - Outback
|yes
|Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3459 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|18.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.2 degrees
|Length
|189.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|65.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|139.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|215/70R16 99S tires
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Outback
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,795
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic