  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,495
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Popular Package #1Ayes
Illumination Package #1yes
Utility Packageyes
Side Sill Plates Packageyes
Popular Package #3yes
Base Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,495
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Anti-Slip Matyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Leather Shift Knobyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothyes
Interior Illumination Kityes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Mobile Internetyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Illumination Package #2yes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,495
16" Aluminum Wheel Setyes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Rear Bumper Underguardyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)yes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Hood Protectoryes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Puddle Lightsyes
Popular Package #1Byes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kit - Outbackyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.8 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/70R16 99S tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles