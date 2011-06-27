  1. Home
Used 2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1Ayes
Moonroof Packageyes
Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemyes
Side Sill Plates Packageyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Anti-Slip Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Leatheryes
Ash Tray - Silveryes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Severe Weather Companionyes
Compartment Separatoryes
Interior Illumination Kityes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Ash Tray Holderyes
Cigar Lighter Kityes
Illumination Package #2yes
Ash Tray - Blackyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Key Chain (STI)yes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netyes
Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
110 Volts Power Outlet/Seat Rail Cover Kityes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Key Chain (SPT)yes
Key Chain (Subaru)yes
Sunshadeyes
Mobile Internetyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Leatheryes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Euro-Style Marque Plate Stainless (STI)yes
Hood Protectoryes
Car Cover Bagyes
Valve Stem Caps (SPT)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Popular Package #1Byes
6-Pair Ski Attachmentyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (SPT)yes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Euro-Style Marque Plate Matte Black (STI)yes
Bike Attachment Mounting Clamps - Roundyes
Matte Black License Plate Frame (STI)yes
Car Cover - Outbackyes
Front Wheel Holderyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Valve Stem Caps (Subaru)yes
Kayak Carrier 5yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Hitch Mounted Bike Attachmentyes
Extended Roof Cargo Carrieryes
Matte Black Slim Line License Plate Frameyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Ski Mounting Clampsyes
Side Window Deflectorsyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Roof Mounted Single 5 Bike Attachmentyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (STI)yes
Bike/Kayak Mounting Clampsyes
Rear Bumper Undergroundyes
Matte Black License Plate Frame (SPT)yes
Fork-Mounted Bike Carrieryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Heavy Duty Roof Cargo Basketyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Stainless Steel Slim Line License Plate Frameyes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Lift Kit Ski Attachmentyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (Subaru)yes
Roof Cargo Carrieryes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Bumper Corner Moldings (2-Piece Kit)yes
Valve Stem Caps (STI)yes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Off Black, leather
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R17 98T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
