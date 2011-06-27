  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$24,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,495
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,495
All-Weather Package and Power Moonroof Packageyes
Protection Package 1Ayes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio System and Power Moonroof Packageyes
Side Sill Plates Packageyes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio Systemyes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,495
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Subwoofer Kityes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates and Adapter Harnessyes
Sound Equipment Group 3Ayes
STI 6MT Shift Knob w/Black Duraconyes
Tweeter Kityes
Bluetooth BlueConnectyes
Media Hubyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netyes
STI 6MT Shift Knobyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Interior Illumination Kit/Adapter Harnessyes
110 Volts Power Outlet/Seat Rail Cover Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Compartment Separator/Dog Guardyes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates & Interior Packageyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Media Hub w/Audio Streamingyes
Mobile Internetyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set M/T STIyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Rear Chrome Gate Trimyes
Hood Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Azurite Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Cyes
Steel Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Ayes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Byes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Cyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Exterior Colors
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/60R17 98T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
