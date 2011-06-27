  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2010 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Subaru Outback 3.6R Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,995
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Protection Package 1Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,995
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Subwoofer Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netsyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Sound Equipment Group 3Ayes
Front Seatback Cargo Netyes
Compartment Separator/Dog Guardyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Interior Illumination Kit w/Adapter Harnessyes
Media Hub w/Audio Streamingyes
Tweeter Kityes
Bluetooth BlueConnectyes
Media Hubyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Popular Equipment Group 3Byes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates w/Adapter Harnessyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Dyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Convenience and Protection Group 1Ayes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Byes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Hood Protectoryes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Cyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Puddle Lightsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Cyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3544 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/60R17 98T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2010 Subaru Outback 3.6R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles