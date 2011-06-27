Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$30,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,295
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$30,295
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,295
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
$30,295
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3481 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height63.2 in.
EPA interior volume126.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$30,295
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 95V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
