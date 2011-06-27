  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2009 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front head room40.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3402 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height63.2 in.
EPA interior volume131.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
P225/60R16 97H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles