Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.7 cu.ft.
Length188.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Curb weight3480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Champagne Gold Opal
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
