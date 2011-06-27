Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.7 cu.ft.
Length188.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Curb weight3410 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height61.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic/Granite Gray Opal
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Champagne Gold Opal
  • Willow Green Opal/Moss Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, premium leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
