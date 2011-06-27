  1. Home
Used 2004 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 6Flat 4
Combined MPG211921
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg17/23 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.287.3/388.7 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG211921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm212 hp @ 6000 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves162416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 6Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesno
post-collision safety systemnoyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
Emergency interior seatback releasenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
80 watts stereo outputyesnono
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
100 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
9 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Air conditioningyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Climate controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
interior air filtrationnoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Front head room40.2 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
heated driver seatnoyesyes
heated passenger seatnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.1 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
folding center armrestnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Front track57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.68.6 cu.ft.68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.3715 lbs.3575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Length187.4 in.187.4 in.187.4 in.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.9 in.7.3 in.
Height63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.95.9 cu.ft.95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Rear track57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone Metallic/Titanium Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic/Dark Lower Accents
  • White Frost Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Mystic Blue Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Champagne Gold Opal
  • Silver Stone Metallic/Dark Lower Accents
  • Titanium Pearl
  • White Frost Pearl/Moonlight Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl/Onyx Metallic
  • Regatta Red Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl/Dark Lower Accents
  • Champagne Gold Opal/Titanium Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic/Dark Lower Accents
  • White Frost Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Mystic Blue Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
All season tiresyesyesyes
P225/60R H tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,270
Starting MSRP
$30,420
Starting MSRP
$27,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
