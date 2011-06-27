Used 2004 Subaru Outback Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 6
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.1/422.5 mi.
|287.3/388.7 mi.
|321.1/422.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Torque
|166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.0 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 5600 rpm
|212 hp @ 6000 rpm
|165 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 6
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|no
|post-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|no
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|Emergency interior seatback release
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|100 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|folding center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Front track
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.6 cu.ft.
|68.6 cu.ft.
|68.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3490 lbs.
|3715 lbs.
|3575 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.3 cu.ft.
|34.3 cu.ft.
|34.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|0.32 cd.
|0.32 cd.
|Length
|187.4 in.
|187.4 in.
|187.4 in.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|7.9 in.
|7.3 in.
|Height
|63.3 in.
|63.3 in.
|63.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|95.9 cu.ft.
|95.9 cu.ft.
|95.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Width
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Rear track
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P225/60R H tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,270
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
