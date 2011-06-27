Used 2003 Subaru Outback Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length187.4 in.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height63.3 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Timberline Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • White Frost Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Mystic Blue Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Bright Silver/Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P225/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
