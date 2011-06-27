  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2002 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Subaru Outback VDC Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,395
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,395
200 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
McIntosh premium brand stereo systemyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,395
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,395
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Pearl/Titanium
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic/Titanium
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearl/Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,395
P225/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,395
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2002 Subaru Outback VDC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles