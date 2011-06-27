  1. Home
Used 2002 Subaru Outback Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Outback
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$23,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,395
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,395
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$23,395
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,395
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
$23,395
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3430 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height63.3 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$23,395
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire/Titanium Pearl
  • White Frost Pearl/Titanium
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic/Titanium
  • Regatta Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R H tiresyes
$23,395
P225/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,395
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
