Used 2001 Subaru Outback Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Outback
Overview
$25,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Sound Package 3yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Electrochromic Mirror with Compassyes
Air Filtration Systemyes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashyes
Woodgrained Patterned Trimyes
Popular Equipment Group 6yes
Trunk Netyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Rear Differential Protectoryes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Body Colored Rear Spoileryes
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yes
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat/Titanium
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • White Frost Pearl
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P225/60R H tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
