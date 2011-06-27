  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,495
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Premium Sound Package 3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,495
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,495
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Cargo Netyes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Body Colored Rear Spoileryes
Rear Gate Baryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Differential Protectoryes
Rough Road Groupyes
Rear Window Dust Deflectoryes
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3715 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • White Frost Pearl
  • White Frost Pearl
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat/Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,495
All season tiresyes
P225/60R H tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
