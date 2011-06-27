Used 2001 Subaru Outback Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,595
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Premium Sound Package 2yes
Premium Sound Package 1Byes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,595
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,595
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Electrochromic Mirror with Compassyes
CD Player (Logic Control)yes
Air Filtration Systemyes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashyes
Tweeter Kityes
Woodgrained Patterned Trimyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Popular Equipment Group 6yes
Cargo Netyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Rear Gate Baryes
Body Colored Rear Spoileryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Differential Protectoryes
Rough Road Groupyes
Rear Window Dust Deflectoryes
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height62.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic/Titanium
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • White Frost Pearl
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Deep Sapphire/Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,595
All season tiresyes
P225/60R H tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
