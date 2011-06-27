  1. Home
Used 1993 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.0
2 reviews
Reliable, Practical, Economical

joybell, 06/22/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the most reliable, economical and practical wagon I have owned. It is now 10 years old and I have to part with it since I just bought a Subaru Forester. The only fault with this vehicle has been that it rusted very badly. Mechanically it could not be killed, but the body just rotted away.

the best car ever!

andy, 03/30/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The best car ever! I had is car for 3 years and it had 446,000 miles, and it finally died. It could go through just about anything. I highly recommend this car.

