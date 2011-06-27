  1. Home
Used 1993 Subaru Loyale Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight2635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Quick Silver Metallic
