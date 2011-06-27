Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Sedan Consumer Reviews

KeithL , 04/27/2003

I've had my Loyale for almost a year now. I use it every day for work, running 5-7 hours straight at a time. It is a very boring style of vehicle, but is the most reliable car I have ever owned. With 160k, I am not afraid to drive it anywhere. As for oil leaks, I had one around the oil pump, so replaced it along with a leaky water pump and new timing belts. Not a drop of oil anywhere now! For $150 in parts and 6 hours work, I can't complain. It is comfortable to drive and all the power options still work, even with Michigan weather!