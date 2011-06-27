Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Sedan Consumer Reviews
Built to run
I've had my Loyale for almost a year now. I use it every day for work, running 5-7 hours straight at a time. It is a very boring style of vehicle, but is the most reliable car I have ever owned. With 160k, I am not afraid to drive it anywhere. As for oil leaks, I had one around the oil pump, so replaced it along with a leaky water pump and new timing belts. Not a drop of oil anywhere now! For $150 in parts and 6 hours work, I can't complain. It is comfortable to drive and all the power options still work, even with Michigan weather!
1992 Subaru L 4 dr sedan
I own this car for ten years now, since new. absulutly the most reliable car ever produced by any car company. Interior design is simple and user friendly. performance is ok but fuel efficiency is superb for the size of its engine. Its an all weather all terrain car that will last forever.
Reliable Workhorse
Amazingly reliable Engine is still strong Starts every time, even on the coldest of days. Air blows colder than my brand new Nissan Altima
