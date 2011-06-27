  1. Home
Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Loyale
3.9
7 reviews
Not a bad car.

Simon, 10/12/2002
Although this is a rather dependable veh, the biggest problem is the repair costs. The replacement parts for this car are insane. Many times mechanics, other than actual Subaru delears, are unable or unwilling to do the work due to the complexity of the design. For a low end automobile this not a good thing.

OK, but flawed

sub_guy, 12/28/2002
The Loyale is a fairly decent car, but at this date in time, the 1992 is probably not for most. There are some stupid design flaws, most noticably that the catalytic converter is right next to the CV boot. The result is that I have had to replace the axle twice in the three + years I have owned it. Plus, old Subarus are notorious for leaking oil. No balls in 4cyl engine.

Built to run

KeithL, 04/27/2003
I've had my Loyale for almost a year now. I use it every day for work, running 5-7 hours straight at a time. It is a very boring style of vehicle, but is the most reliable car I have ever owned. With 160k, I am not afraid to drive it anywhere. As for oil leaks, I had one around the oil pump, so replaced it along with a leaky water pump and new timing belts. Not a drop of oil anywhere now! For $150 in parts and 6 hours work, I can't complain. It is comfortable to drive and all the power options still work, even with Michigan weather!

1992 Subaru L 4 dr sedan

Nir Alperovitz, 03/18/2002
I own this car for ten years now, since new. absulutly the most reliable car ever produced by any car company. Interior design is simple and user friendly. performance is ok but fuel efficiency is superb for the size of its engine. Its an all weather all terrain car that will last forever.

Bought new, cheap maint, good mileage

mark u, 10/01/2008
Bought new and only thing other than maintenance is EGR valve and fixing oil leaks. 133k for clutch, 90k and 70k for brakes and 182,000 miles on it now. I live in hills and still average 30 mpg with 80% commuting. It does leak oil now but I don't want to spend the money at this point to fix them. Uses very little oil (1/2 qt to change) very practical 4WD. It does go through CV boots. Only current problem is that I need to seem to run thinner oil for cold weather otherwise rattles top end on cold starts. Changed shocks and struts once - they are worn out now but still wears the tires evenly with all other original front end parts.

