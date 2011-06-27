Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Consumer Reviews

Not a bad car. Simon , 10/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although this is a rather dependable veh, the biggest problem is the repair costs. The replacement parts for this car are insane. Many times mechanics, other than actual Subaru delears, are unable or unwilling to do the work due to the complexity of the design. For a low end automobile this not a good thing. Report Abuse

OK, but flawed sub_guy , 12/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Loyale is a fairly decent car, but at this date in time, the 1992 is probably not for most. There are some stupid design flaws, most noticably that the catalytic converter is right next to the CV boot. The result is that I have had to replace the axle twice in the three + years I have owned it. Plus, old Subarus are notorious for leaking oil. No balls in 4cyl engine. Report Abuse

Built to run KeithL , 04/27/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my Loyale for almost a year now. I use it every day for work, running 5-7 hours straight at a time. It is a very boring style of vehicle, but is the most reliable car I have ever owned. With 160k, I am not afraid to drive it anywhere. As for oil leaks, I had one around the oil pump, so replaced it along with a leaky water pump and new timing belts. Not a drop of oil anywhere now! For $150 in parts and 6 hours work, I can't complain. It is comfortable to drive and all the power options still work, even with Michigan weather! Report Abuse

1992 Subaru L 4 dr sedan Nir Alperovitz , 03/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I own this car for ten years now, since new. absulutly the most reliable car ever produced by any car company. Interior design is simple and user friendly. performance is ok but fuel efficiency is superb for the size of its engine. Its an all weather all terrain car that will last forever. Report Abuse