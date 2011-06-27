Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews
My 4wd subaru loyale wagon
If you are looking for a great ski car this is the one! My 1990 subaru wagon will plow through the snow when I see SUV's stuck on the side of the road. I drive to the ski mountain five or six days a week during the winter months. During the summer time it is a great car for lugging around my climbing gear on back roads. If this car can handle southern oregon/ northern california roads and weather it will take anything any other part of the country will offer. If you are a ski bum or outdoor recreationalist this is the car for you!
4WD Subaru
This car is very dependable. Has never left me stranded and has gone through some high snowfall winters with no problems. Great gas mileage and the 4WD makes winter driving real easy. The only downside is that this car seems to rust to pieces underneath. Almost all my repairs have been due to rust. In addition this car is notorious for engine oil leaks - don't bother getting it done - just live with it. I had the engine rebuilt and 2 years later is leaking again
What a nice surprise.
I have never thought of a Subaru Loyale. but bought it for saving miles on my PT cruiser. I am plesantly surprised at the value to fun ratio. Its a 90 4wd 3spd auto wagon, bought it for 700 from a small dealer with 99400 miles. no oil leak, starts everytime, 4wd works magic on snow mud, and some curb and grade hopping. lots and lots of room not fast but get the job done without questions.
Sponsored cars related to the Loyale
Related Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner