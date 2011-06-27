  1. Home
Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews

My 4wd subaru loyale wagon

K. Spernak , 08/13/2003
If you are looking for a great ski car this is the one! My 1990 subaru wagon will plow through the snow when I see SUV's stuck on the side of the road. I drive to the ski mountain five or six days a week during the winter months. During the summer time it is a great car for lugging around my climbing gear on back roads. If this car can handle southern oregon/ northern california roads and weather it will take anything any other part of the country will offer. If you are a ski bum or outdoor recreationalist this is the car for you!

4WD Subaru

GXE, 12/05/2003
This car is very dependable. Has never left me stranded and has gone through some high snowfall winters with no problems. Great gas mileage and the 4WD makes winter driving real easy. The only downside is that this car seems to rust to pieces underneath. Almost all my repairs have been due to rust. In addition this car is notorious for engine oil leaks - don't bother getting it done - just live with it. I had the engine rebuilt and 2 years later is leaking again

What a nice surprise.

Francis P, 01/12/2004
I have never thought of a Subaru Loyale. but bought it for saving miles on my PT cruiser. I am plesantly surprised at the value to fun ratio. Its a 90 4wd 3spd auto wagon, bought it for 700 from a small dealer with 99400 miles. no oil leak, starts everytime, 4wd works magic on snow mud, and some curb and grade hopping. lots and lots of room not fast but get the job done without questions.

