Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews

My 4wd subaru loyale wagon K. Spernak , 08/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a great ski car this is the one! My 1990 subaru wagon will plow through the snow when I see SUV's stuck on the side of the road. I drive to the ski mountain five or six days a week during the winter months. During the summer time it is a great car for lugging around my climbing gear on back roads. If this car can handle southern oregon/ northern california roads and weather it will take anything any other part of the country will offer. If you are a ski bum or outdoor recreationalist this is the car for you!

4WD Subaru GXE , 12/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is very dependable. Has never left me stranded and has gone through some high snowfall winters with no problems. Great gas mileage and the 4WD makes winter driving real easy. The only downside is that this car seems to rust to pieces underneath. Almost all my repairs have been due to rust. In addition this car is notorious for engine oil leaks - don't bother getting it done - just live with it. I had the engine rebuilt and 2 years later is leaking again