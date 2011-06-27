Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|286.2/381.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|134 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2765 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|96.9 in.
|Width
|65.4 in.
