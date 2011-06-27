  1. Home
Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
