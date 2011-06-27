  1. Home
Used 1990 Subaru Loyale Sedan Consumer Reviews

subies rule, 02/14/2003
I have a 2wd w/ 5spd. It was a hand me down but I have had no reason to complain. I got it w/ 155000 miles and it now has 230000 reliable miles on it. The only semi-major repairs have been a water pump and altenator, which usually wear out after that many miles on any car. For a cheap car, the build quality is great and the interior materials are far superior to anything domestic. Gas mileage is 34 for mix driving. It's not fast, but it's cheap, reliable transportation.

A Proven Vehicle

mistersnappy, 08/18/2002
We bought this car from a family member 3 years ago. It has a peppy engine and after a brief engine problem, it has never failed us. We've put over 29,000 miles on it without a problem. The 4WD works like a gem. It's a 5 speed manual and I get 35 miles to the gallon on the highway and around 27 in the city.

