2023 Subaru Legacy Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|30 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/35 MPG
|Combined MPG
|30 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|499.5/647.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.5 L
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|191.1 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.4 in.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.6 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.1 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Curb weight
|3,508 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|225/55R V tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Packages
|Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access and Push-Button Start + LED Fog Lights
|+$1,000
|Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access and Push-Button Start + LED Fog Lights + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System
|+$2,595
|Standard Model
|+$0
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|+$688
|Tech Package #1
|+$1,032
|Popular Package #1
|+$955
|Interior Options
|Door Scuff Protectors
|+$179
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|+$403
|Windshield Sunshade
|+$76
|Woodgrain Interior Trim Kit
|+$325
|Trunk Cargo Hooks
|+$66
|Rear Seatback Protector
|+$153
|CD Player
|+$399
|Trunk Cargo Hook
|+$33
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$141
|Cargo Net
|+$76
|Remote Engine Starter - Key Start
|+$500
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$244
|Cargo Tray
|+$132
|Wireless Charger
|+$344
|Exterior Options
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$188
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$188
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$305
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$305
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$305
|Body Side Molding - Cosmic Blue Pearl
|+$305
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$305
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|+$305
|Splash Guads
|+$195
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$188
|Door Edge Guards - Cosmic Blue Pearl
|+$188
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$188
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$188
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearl
|+$387
|Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$387
|Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$387
|Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$387
|Trunk Spoiler - Cosmic Blue Pearl
|+$387
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lighting
|+$285
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black
|+$284
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$101
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$135
|Crossbar Set - Fixed
|+$252
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silica
|+$387
