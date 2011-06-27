  1. Home
2022 Subaru Legacy Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.5/647.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #1 +$669
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrors +$518
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming HL Mirrors +$638
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kit +$322
LED Upgrade - Dome Light +$50
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass +$245
Door Scuff Protectors +$175
CD Player +$399
Trunk Cargo Hooks +$66
Rear Seatback Protector +$122
Trunk Cargo Hook +$33
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$365
Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Cargo Tray +$121
Footwell Illumination Kit +$239
Remote Engine Starter - Key Start +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$173
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lighting +$273
Trunk Spoiler - Abyss Blue Pearl +$381
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$298
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$298
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearl +$298
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silica +$381
Splash Guads +$178
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$298
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$258
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearl +$173
Crossbar Set - Fixed +$201
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$173
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallic +$381
Rear Bumper Applique +$133
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$173
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$173
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearl +$381
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$381
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$298
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3489 lbs.
EPA interior volume120.6 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
Length190.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
