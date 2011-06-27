  1. Home
2021 Subaru Legacy Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.5/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Popular Package #1yes
Alloy Wheel Packageyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming HL Mirrorsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,895
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,895
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,895
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
CD Playeryes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Tweeter Kityes
Door Scuff Protectorsyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Sunshade - Windshieldyes
Trunk Cargo Hooksyes
Remote Engine Starter - Key Startyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Rockford Fosgate and Tweetersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,895
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearlyes
Fog Light Kityes
Trunk Spoiler - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guadsyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3499 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior Colors
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R V tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

