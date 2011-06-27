  1. Home
2020 Subaru Legacy Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.5/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Cargo Packageyes
Standard Modelyes
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Moonroof + Reverse Automatic Braking + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation Systemyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,945
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,945
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,945
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Rear Bumper Protector Matyes
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Ash Tray - Silveryes
CD Playeryes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Coveryes
Remote Engine Starter - Push Startyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Ash Tray Holderyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Ash Tray - Blackyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,945
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,945
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Chrome Side Window Deflectorsyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Splash Guadsyes
Door Scuff Protectorsyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Maximum cargo capacity15.1 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Two-Tone Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,945
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,945
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
